Total donates a ramp for car judging at Concoursd’Elegance

The giant car inspection ramp for the 2017 CBA Africa Concoursd’Elegance will be provided by Total Kenya.

The agreement for the provision of the ramp was signed by Kenneth Koskei, the Company’s Specialties Manager and Peter Wanday, the Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The Concours will be the 47 in the annual series organized by the Club and will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 24th.

The ramp will be branded “Total Quartz” and will be used by officials to check the underside of the 70 cars contesting the classiest event on the Kenya Motor Sport calendar.

Kenneth Koskei explained, “The Concours has Africa continental status for cars and motorcycles and has been an FIM AFRICA recognized and sanctioned event since 2006. It is pleasing that we are helping to maintain the high standards of car judging expected for an international event.”

Peter Wanday added, “The Total ramp enables the officials to carry out a thorough examination for cleanliness, checking the exhaust system and looking for oil and water leaks. In addition, it gives spectators an excellent view of each of the cars contesting the 12 classes for all makes and types.”