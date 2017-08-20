Defending champions Tusker FC were eliminated from the GOTV shield tournament after losing 2-0 in the quarterfinals to National Super league side Vihiga United at the Nyayo national stadium.

The brewers took control of the match from the onslaught with speedy winger Danson Kago and midfielder Boniface Muchiri creating problems to the Vihiga United defense.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Charles Okwemba gave underdogs Vihiga United the lead in the 24th minute from the spot after Tusker FC defender Marlon Tangauzi handled in the box.

Tusker Coach George Nsimbe introduced Clifford Alwanga for Ekaliani Ndolo in the second half to try and push for the equalizer.

Vihiga United coach Edward Manoah was sent to the stands in the 76th minute after protesting a decision by the center referee. Despite his sending off, Vihiga United went on to score the second goal in the 87th minute through substitute Dennis Lugalia.

The national Super League side now joins Sony Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks in the last four. The winner of the tournament will walk away with a cash prize of 2 million shillings and a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

Separately, English Premier League defending champions Chelsea will be without injured Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez as the blues travel to Wembley for an English Premier League match against their arch rivals Tottenham Hotspurs today evening.

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is back from a ban but Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are suspended after being sent off last weekend.

Spurs remain without injured trio Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou. Chelsea lost their first Premier League match 3-2 to Burnley and will be looking to bounce back from their loss. In other English Premier League matches that will be played, Huddersfield will lock horns with Newcastle.