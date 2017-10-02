Equatorial Guinea, Morocco bid to host CHAN 2018

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that two countries, Equatorial Guinea and Morocco, have submitted bids to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Morocco confirmed their bid on Saturday, with Equatorial Guinea – who staged the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations – the only other country to submit a bid before the deadline passed.

Caf are looking for new hosts to replace Kenya who lost the rights after failing to meet the African football body’s requirements.

The successful bid will be announced next weekend. The biennial tournament is for locally-based players only.

It is set to be staged from 12 January to 4 February 2018.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-1 in Sousse in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

Al Ahly, who are aiming for a record-extending ninth title, took on their Tunisian foes in a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 finals.

It was Etoile who took an early lead through Alaya Brigui (pictured) in the 16th minute.

Ahly equalised after the break when Saleh Goma struck after 66 minutes.

Etoile fought back to win their home leg 2-1 thanks to a Mohamed Amine Ben Amor goal seven minutes later.

The other semi-final first leg ended 0-0 on Friday night between Algeria’s USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

The second legs will be played during the weekend of October 20-22.