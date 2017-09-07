National under 23 women’s volleyball team will leave the country Friday morning ahead of the third edition of the FIVB World championship set to spike off this Sunday to 17th of this month in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The junior ‘Malkia Strikers’ have been in camp for the past one month under the watchful eyes of former Kenyan international Catherine Mabwi, assisted by KCB tactician Vernon Khainga.

Kenya, which last featured in the tournament in 2013 when it was held in Mexico and finished last, will be aiming to win at least one match when they come up against more established sides.

The team has been drawn in a tough Pool ‘B’ that features champions Brazil, runners-up Turkey, Japan, Bulgaria and Cuba.

This year’s volleyball event will be played under new structured guidelines introduced by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In the previous setup, teams contested up to a maximum of five sets with the decider being settled at fifteen points.

But in the new format teams will now be playing to best of seven sets of fifteen points each. Kenya qualified for the World championship after finishing second behind perennial rivals Egypt in the Zone five qualifiers recently held in Nairobi.

