UK army tours in Kenya to support women in sport

The UK Armed Forces Ladies cricket team is in Kenya to participate in a tour to support Women in Sport and assist in delivering their ‘Bowling Out Domestic Violence’ campaign.

Over the course of the tour, the team will be playing against the Kenyan national women’s side who came third in their recent ICC Women’s T20 qualifying tournament.

The team will also be visiting local schools and clubs to showcase the attraction of cricket in empowering people to promote gender equality.

The tour comes at an opportune time as women’s cricket has seen a huge rise in popularity and focus following the successful ICC Women’s World Cup in England.

Jackie Janmohamed welcomed the team to Kenya saying “we are delighted to host this campaign and welcome the team to Kenya. Providing opportunities for females is a key focus of Cricket Kenya as it provides them with the chance to equal the playing field with their male counterparts and at the same time use the sport as a social tool to champion for change”.

Captain of the UKAF Ladies team Hazelle Garton went on to say “The campaign maps perfectly with the core values of the Armed Forces and with the recent opening of combat roles to women shows the importance the military places on gender equality. The ladies are looking forward to getting onto the pitch to showcase our skills in addition to experiencing the vibrant culture of Kenya.”

One in three women are still experiencing either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence on a global scale. The campaign

The campaign organised by Opening Boundaries is aiming to raise awareness of this and empowering women to believe in their potential to achieve and equal the playing field when it comes to the challenges of gender parity.

Opening Boundaries commented saying “we are honoured to have both the UK Armed Forces and Cricket Kenya endorsing the Bowling Out Domestic Violence message for this tour, and hope the tour provides an opportunity to raise awareness of a cause which is still affecting many women on a global scale”.