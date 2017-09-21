Vivian Cheruiyot set for Frankfurt Marathon

Olympic 5000 metres champion Vivian Cheruiyot has joined the field for the Frankfurt Marathon set to be held on the 29th of next month in Germany.

Cheruiyot’s appearance will be the first by an Olympic champion in the Frankfurt Marathon which will mark the 26th edition this year.

The list of her achievements is impressive which includes not only that Rio title, but five World Championship Gold medals as well.

In 2011 in Daegu she won both the 5000 metres and 10,000 metres titles.

After an extraordinary career on the track the 34-year-old has a new target in view as she wants to achieve similar excellence in the marathon.

Cheruiyot made her debut at the distance in London this April, finishing fourth in the high quality field in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 50 seconds.

Frankfurt will be her second marathon and the Kenyan is confident of making considerable improvement if conditions favorable.

Meanwhile, Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge, former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang and defending champion Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia will be seeking to lower the world record when they take part in this year’s Berlin Marathon this Sunday in Germany.

Kipchoge says his main intention is to break the world marathon record of two hours 02 minutes and 57 seconds set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto in Berlin in 2014.

But this feat was achieved with the help of a team of substitute pacemakers. Race organisers have selected the best field possible to pace for the elite athletes, among them Gideon Kipketer who was third in 2017 Tokyo Marathon, Sammy Kitwara who finished fifth in the London Marathon in 2015, and Geoffrey Rono.

Last year in Berlin, Kipsang ran ten seconds faster than his world record but it was only good enough for second place behind Bekele.

In the women’s category, Kenya’s Gladys Cheronoh who won the Berlin marathon race in 2015 and Valary Aiyabei will take on Ethiopians who include defending champion Aberu Kebede, Amane Beriso, Gulume Tollesa and Meseret Mengistu, the 2015 Paris winner.