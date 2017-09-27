Volleyball coach names Africa Nations squad

National men’s volleyball team head coach Moses Epoloto says he will include only one foreign based player in his 14 man squad which will take part in the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship due in Cairo, Egypt next month.

After guiding a relatively younger squad to Zone five triumph in Rwanda in May this year head coach Moses Epoloto will stick with the same side hinting that he will have only one professional player, Bulgaria based Michael Chemos.

Epoloto remained modest on his targets saying the championship offer his side with the much needed international exposure, he however did not rule out giving perennial competitors among them hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon and Congo Brazaville a tougher opposition.

He is expected to name his final 14 man squad out of the 19 currently in camp next week. Sixteen teams will take part in the continental event set to serve off on October 22 to 29th.

Three top teams will represent Africa at the 19th edition of the 2018 FIVB World championship which will be co-hosted by Italy and Bulgaria.