England are nearly there but a World Cup place for the other home nations hangs in the balance before the final group qualifying matches.

Unbeaten with six wins and two draws, England comfortably lead Group F and are poised to qualify automatically. They require one win, or two draws, or just a single point if second-placed Slovakia does not win both their matches.

Northern Ireland are guaranteed a top-two finish, while Wales and Scotland have the chance to finish second in their group, which may well seal a place in the play-offs for Russia 2018.

But coming second and staying in contention is not necessarily the same thing.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Iceland face a battle to go through, while Argentina are in trouble and Syria are in a play-off to keep their unlikely World Cup dream alive.

Here, we analyze the scenarios to establish who needs what from the final two rounds of qualifiers. Bear with us – it’s complicated, but worth it.

The tournament will consist of 32 teams, with hosts Russia joined by 31 qualifiers from around the globe. The holders no longer qualify automatically, although Germany is on track to progress.

Eight sides are already guaranteed to be there: Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

In Europe, the country that tops each of the nine groups reaches the finals, while the eight best second-placed sides go into play-offs.

With just one defeat and only two goals conceded in eight matches, Northern Ireland – second in Group C – have more points than some group leaders.

Nine clear of third-placed Azerbaijan, they are guaranteed a top-two place as they look to reach their first World Cup since 1986.

Automatic qualification seems unlikely though – they need to beat Germany and Norway, and hope the Germans lose their final match against Azerbaijan. The reigning champions need just a draw in Belfast to top the group.

Don’t take me home, please don’t take me home,” sang the fans as Wales marched to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Now they want to cheer them in a second World Cup, with their only previous finals appearance coming in 1958. However, Chris Coleman’s side must play their final two group matches without injured talisman Gareth Bale.

A win in Georgia on Friday will be enough to secure a top-two spot if the Republic of Ireland fails to beat Moldova at home. Otherwise, it could come down to Monday’s meeting between Wales and Martin O’Neill’s side in Cardiff.

Serbia leads the group and will qualify with a victory in Austria or at home to Georgia.

The Republic of Ireland can enter the play-off picture by defeating both Moldova and Wales. A win over Moldova and a draw with Wales would only be enough if the Welsh fail to beat Georgia.

It seems almost inconceivable that Lionel Messi will not be at football’s biggest tournament, but his Argentina side is in real danger of missing out.

The two-time champions, who have not missed the finals since 1970, are currently languishing in fifth place.

With the top four qualifying, that position would send them into a two-legged play-off against New Zealand, but even that scenario is far from assured with Copa America holders Chile lurking just a point behind in sixth.

Argentina takes on Peru, who are above them in fourth on goal difference, before facing Ecuador.