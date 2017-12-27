Yaya Toure ends Ivory Coast retirement

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has reversed his international retirement with Ivory Coast.

The 34-year-old quit international football in September 2016 with more than 100 caps and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations title to his name.

“I love my country and I am free for the national selection,” he said on Twitter.

“I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud!”

Toure, who joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2010, has played just three Premier League games this season.

His agent Dimitry Seluk tweeted: “Yaya Toure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast.”

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but will start qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in March.

Meanwhile, French striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed he held talks with Real Madrid before joining Paris Saint-Germain but now no longer dreams of a move to the Spanish champions.

Mbappe had reportedly been a target of Real after he helped fire Monaco to a first French league title in 17 years last season, but instead he joined Paris Saint-Germain in August on an initial loan deal that will become permanent for 180 million Euros next year.

19 year old Mbappe finished seventh behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or voting this month, ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and PSG teammate Edinson Cavani.