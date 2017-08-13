Yego fails to defend title after finishing in 13th position

World Javelin champion Julius Yego failed to defend his title Saturday night after finishing in the 13th position in the finals in the World athletics Championships which will come to a close Sunday night in London, England.

Yego who had clinched a gold medal during the 2015 World Championships with a throw of 92.72m, becoming the first Kenyan to win a World Championships gold medal in a field event, had a hard time in London Saturday night due to the stiff competition he got from his competitors.

Johannes Vetter of Germany registered a 87.71 meters throw to clinch a gold medal as Jakub Vadlech of Czech Republic won a Silver medal with a throw of 83.22 meters.

Petr Frtdrych of Czech settled for a Bronze medal with a 88.32 meters throw. In the 5000m men’s final Cyrus Rutto was humbled finishing in the 13th position clocking 13mins 48.64 secs.

The race was won by Muktar Edris of Ethiopia who clinched a gold medal timing 13mins 32.79 secs.

The competitions will end Sunday night where Sheila Chepkirui, Margaret Chepkelimo and Hellen Obiri will represent Kenya in the 5000m final with Margaret Nyairera out to battle it out in the 800m final.

Elijah Manangoi and Asbel Kiprop will feature in the 1500m final. So far Kenya has 8 medals, 3 gold, I Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

By Fredrick Muoki