Zanzibar beat Uganda to book final date with Kenya

Zanzibar soccer team will now take on hosts Harambee Stars in the finals of this year’s CECAFA Senior challenge cup to be staged at the Machakos County stadium this Sunday.

Zanzibar beat defending champions Uganda Cranes by two goals to one Friday afternoon at Moi Stadium, Kisumu City and will now face Kenya, who defeated Burundi by a solitary goal in Kisumu on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Harambee Starlets have moved up seven places from position 114 to 108 in the latest FIFA, Women Rankings released Friday.

Nigeria is the best placed African country at position 37, and are followed by Ghana, 46th, and Cameroon 48th, in second and third positions, respectively. South Africa is at position 54 while Zimbabwe are 83rd.

Ethiopia is the best ranked team in East Africa, sitting at position 90 globally, while Tanzania is 2nd in East Africa and 102 internationally.

USA leads globally, while Germany and England are placed in second and third positions respectively.