Zoo FC midfielder wins player of the month award

Zoo Kericho FC midfielder Michael Madoya is the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya, SJAK, SportPesa Premier League Player of the Month of July.

Michael Madoya, was voted the player of the month of July beating team-mate Nicholas Kipkirui, Sofapaka’s Ezekiel Okare and John Mwita of Chemelil Sugar.

He helped the top flight debutants collect six points from draws with Kariobangi Sharks, Mathare United, Kakamega Homeboyz and victory over Chemelil Sugar.

The award gives the club a rare reason to smile at this time when they are relegated together with Nakumatt Fc following Justice Mativo’s ruling that the league should feature 16 teams.

Football Kenya Federation has since appealed against the ruling… For his achievement Madoya was awarded a TV set and Sh100, 000 while the rest of squad shared Sh50,000.

Elsewhere, visiting United Kingdom Armed Forces ladies cricket team lost their consecutive match against the national women’s team after going down by 72 runs in their second match of their tour in the country played at Sikh Union, Nairobi.

The armed forces team who lost to Kenya by 6 wickets in their opening match on Monday sought to bounce back in their second encounter on Tuesday but despite showing flashes of brilliance in their batting they couldn’t contain the Kenyan side

The 18 member team is in the country on a 16 day tour and will head to Nakuru this weekend for a series of friendly matches with a national select side before coming back to Nairobi where their trip will culminate in a T20 festival on 5th October.

Under the banner ‘Bowling Out Domestic Violence Campaign’ The UK forces team is using the sport to sensitise women against domestic violence.