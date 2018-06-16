Stanbic Bank sponsors football festival for youth

Stanbic Bank Kenya is sponsoring the 2018 Stanbic Football Festival of Friendship that showcases how soccer can be used positively to engage and inspire youth from the slums of Nairobi.

The festival that will be held on Saturday at the Mathare Youth Sports Association(MYSA) headquarters in Nairobi, follows last year’s inaugural Football Festival of Peace.

Alongside two categories of soccer tournaments, for youth under the age of ten years and those under 14 years; a series of workshops are also lined up for participants.

Speakingwhen he presented the sponsorship cheque to Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, who is the Jersey2Africa Football Foundation brand ambassador, Stanbic Bank’s senior manager for Communication and Events, Willis Angira said: “At Stanbic Bank, Kenya is our home and we drive her growth. One of the ways we are driving Kenya’s growth is by giving back to communities in the areas in which we operate, such as here in Nairobi where today we are giving back to the residents of Mathare by sponsoring a football festival to cement relations in the community. Footballas you are aware has given Kenya one of its greatest ambassadors in Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama who started his career in Mathare and we are proud to partner with him as the Jersey2Africa Football Foundation brand ambassador as we nurture talent in the hope of producing more Victors.”

A total of 128 boys and girls will participate, as well as 32 coaches.

It will have eight teams play off in the under-10 and under-14 categories. Each of the eight-member teams, comprising an equal number of boys and girls. The workshops include: interactive football-inspired sessions highlighting how football can be used to deliver positive health-promoting behaviours for HIV awareness and prevention, as well as fun football games to promote healthy water, sanitation and health. Coaches will be taken through specialised training sessions

Ricky Weir, Managing Director of Jersey2Africa Football Foundation and festival organizer said: “This tournament emphasizes the ethos of fair play, participation,collaboration and peace. The central idea of the festival is to promote participation, unity, inclusion and gender equality. It is a platform for youth to play football, have fun, make new friends and meet their footballing heroes who started their careers in the same place”,

The festival partners include: Jersey2Africa Football Foundation, Mathare Youth Sports Association, Street football world, Vijana Amani Pamoja, Just4Keepers, and Alive & Kicking.