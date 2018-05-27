Stars to host Equatorial Guinea in a friendly match

National soccer team Harambee Stars will host Equatorial Guinea in an international friendly match Monday at Machakos County stadium.

This will be the second friendly match for the side this month after losing 1-0 to Swaziland, as the team prepares for Africa Cup of Nations; AFCON Qualifier match against Ghana slated for September.

Barely days after losing 1-0 to Swaziland in front of home fans, Sebastian Migne led side will be seeking to register a win that will boost their morale ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match against Ghana this September.

Posta Rangers defender Jockins Atudo will skipper the team which features among others goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Patrick Matasi and Timothy Odhiambo.

Other players in the squad include Philemon Otieno, Francis Nyambura, Kinyangi Isuza, Ovella Ochieng, Humphrey Mieno, Marvin Nabwire and Chrispin Oduo.

After the Equatorial Guinea match the team is scheduled to leave for India where it is set to take part in the Intercontinental Cup, a four – team invitational competition that also has hosts India, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei.

Kenya is in group F of the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers alongside Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Ghana. Kenya lost 1-0 on aggregate to Siera Leone in the Group opener.

Elsewhere, South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan was re-elected unopposed for a second five-year term after former referee Ace Ngcobo withdrew from the vote.

He received 234 of 246 votes at the meeting in Johannesburg. Jordaan, was responsible for organising the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also sits on the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee.

Jordaan, who has been fighting sexual assault allegations dating back 25 years, dismissed accusations that the Safa election was illegal after a court battle to postpone it.

He has denied allegations by singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her in 1993.