Stars to face India in Hero International Cup final

Harambee Stars will face hosts India Sunday in the final of the ongoing Hero International Cup after overcoming Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the final game of the preliminary round played at the Mumbai Football Arena in, India.

Posta Rangers defender Jockins Atudo netted a brace with Thika United captain Dennis Odhiambo and Tusker FC striker Timothy Otieno rounding off a commanding performance from Sebastien Migne’s side.

Stars will face India in the final after finishing second in the group with six points, level with the hosts but with an inferior goal difference.

Migne’s charges needed to win their final game by at least three goals to make the final after New Zealand had registered a shock 2-1 victory over India on Thursday.

Following the win New Zealand had moved top of the group with six points.

Stars kicked off their campaign with a moral boosting 2-1 win over New Zealand, Clifton Miheso and Ovella Ochieng scoring in the match.

In the second game, Stars lost 3-0 to India with influential midfielder Sunil Chhetri bagging a brace.

Chettri leads the rush for the golden boot with six goals after scoring a hatrick against Taipei, a brace against Kenya and a goal in the loss to New Zealand.

Atudo is second after his brace on Friday.