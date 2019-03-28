StarTimes gets new CEO

Pay-tv service provider, StarTimes Kenya has announced plans to roll out innovative technologies in the market in a bid to consolidate its share.

Incoming Chief Executive Officer Andy Wang says new innovations will help expand its consumer base and retain current users.

Among changes, the firm has made in its management is the appointment of Aldrine Nsubuga who takes up the Regional Marketing Director role.

Wang will double up as the regional director based in Kenya overseeing seven countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Zambia and Malawi.

Wang brings on board over ten years of business management having previously been the Chief Executive in Uganda and equally held other managerial positions in Malawi.

Nsubuga will equally oversee the marketing activities across the seven countries.

This comes at a time when there is increased competition from new entrants in the pay-TV segment who offer slightly lower prices for their subscription packages.

