State avails Ksh200m for construction of National Sports Academy

Written By: Kennedy Langa't
The Special Olympics Kenya team in a training session at the University of Nairobi Sports Grounds
The government is raiding gambling and gaming lovers to finance sporting activity in the country.

In the 2018-2019 budgets estimates Treasury is proposing to tax betting and gaming firms and the money to be realized will be used scale up sporting activities in the country.

In a bid to improve the standards of sports in the country Treasury is proposing a number of measures in the next financial year to mop up funds for the sector.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said the government will improve funding for sports in the country through creation of a kitty that will be financed by taxes from betting and gaming.

He said the government has allocated 200 million shillings for the construction of the national Sports Academy in a bid to identify and nurture talents and also 300 million shillings for the construction of ultra-modern library.

The CS is proposed withholding tax of gambling winners and the same be used for development of sports and other social amenities in the country.

