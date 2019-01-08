State bans ‘Disco matangas’ in coastal region

Written By: Ann Mburu
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared more security officers will be deployed to enforce the ban on Disco Matanga past 11pm at the Coast.

He says the government will not spare any resource or effort in protecting minors from drug & substance abuse & associated risks, including early pregnancies.

Police have arrested four suspects believed to have attacked a chief in Kilifi County last week.

Matiang’i said the culprits who attacked the Shariani location chief in Kilifi County are in custody and the police are in hot pursuit of four more who managed to escape the dragnet.

He noted that killings of the elderly in Kilifi county has been attributed to cultural and land issues and therefore ordered the police to act tough on anyone who will be found targeting the octogenarians.

At the same time he sent a sound warning to all criminals who have continued to terrorise coastal residents that their days are numbered as police are conducting operations to flush them out of their hideouts.

The CS directed chiefs and their assistant chiefs in the region to ensure that all school going children report to school.

