State seeks to reduce cost of electricity

The state is seeking to reduce the cost of electricity by ensuring power producers sell their electricity to the Kenya Power in local currency.

This is aimed at mitigating against forex risks which has directly affected monthly power bills over the years.

According to a study commissioned by the Energy Regulatory Commission, this will aid in mobilizing at least 4.45 trillion shillings held by pension funds, commercial banks, commercial banks and insurance companies to invest in generating at least 4,000 megawatts of clean and reliable power.

Of the 11 components in your monthly electricity bill from Kenya power is the forex adjustment which according to the distributor is “relate to the fluctuation of hard currencies against the Kenyan Shilling for expenditure denominated in the currencies related to the power sector.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



These include repayment of project loan and power purchase agreements often in dollars. A slight fluctuation has often seen this cost passed to consumers.

The study says adopting a local currency tariff power purchase agreement will ease risks associated with forex fluctuations.

This target fully power projects below 10MW, while those above 10MW be a mix of local and hard currency depending on power generation technology.

The first pilot project under local currency tariff regime is expected in May next year before fully being rolled out.

In 2017 Kenya Power Foreign exchange cost rose to KES 6.20b from KES 6.18 a year earlier.