The government has ordered all heads of procurement and accounting in public offices to go on a compulsory thirty day leave to pave way for fresh vetting.

Their duties will now be undertaken by their deputies.

In a statement from government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe the top officials are required to submit personal information to the Office of the Head of Public Service to be delivered by Friday, June 8, 2018 at Harambee House.

The information sought includes their assets, liabilities and previous record of service.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The exercise is geared towards determining sustainability to continue holding public office in the public trust, and promote confidence in the public service, the same will be undertaken in a fair and objective manner, exercised with due care and regard to officers’ rights as enshrined in the constitution.

The officers will not be prejudiced, they will get their salaries, but will only travel on clearance by the Head of Public Service.

The prompt move comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta during Madaraka day celebration declared that all procurement and accounting heads in government undergo lie detector tests during fresh vetting.