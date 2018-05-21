State to streamline VIPs security detail

The ministry of Interiors says it will streamline security detail of all VIPs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i says some VIPs are making unrealistic demands on their security details turning this premises to mini police stations.

Matiang’i made the remarks when receiving the end term of report of the outgoing Independent Oversight and Policing Authority board report whose term came to an end Monday.

The government has made firm its stance on streamlining of police resources in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“You cannot have a police station in your house.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i warning leaders against exploitation of the country’s limited resources saying that a time has come for mistakes done in the past to be corrected.

Speaking while receiving the 2012-2018 IPOA end term board report, the CS says police officers are supposed to serve all Kenyans and are not a preserve of the few.

While applauding the outgoing team Matiang’i promised to continue supporting the independence of IPOA in exercising objectivity in protecting the citizens.

“I thank the inaugural IPOA board for the work it has done while it has been in office. The Government is commitment to provide all the support required to help IPOA move forward,” said CS Matiang’i.

The CS emphasized that, together with all relevant stakeholders, we will continue working to ensure that the National Police Service serves all Kenyans while upholding the rule of law, urging all stakeholders to approach the issue of police oversight with objectivity to ensure that recommendations shared to help improve the Police Service in the country are informed and balanced.

“I encouraged Kenyans to embrace the culture of appreciating our police officers for the work they do in order to motivate and encourage them to continue serving with diligence and distinction,” said the CS.

Adding that, “In this regard, when you meet a police officer, please shake their hand and thank them for the selfless service they continue to offer this country.”

During its tenure, the Macharia Njeru led team concluded 752 investigations inspected 885 police premises and among others took 64 cases for hearing in court and successful obtained the convicting of three police officers accused of human rights violation, a first in Kenya history.