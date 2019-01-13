Stray elephants wreak havoc in Mbeere South

A human-wildlife conflict appears imminent in Machang’a Mbeere South constituency after marauding elephants invaded the semi arid region with devastating consequences.

Area residents have now resorted to keeping vigil in the hope of keeping away the wild animals that have been sneaking into their farms from the neighboring Mwea Game Reserve.

Area residents in Machang’a Mbeere South constituency were forced to skip Sunday morning services to deal with an elephant invasion.

The semi arid region has been the target of the jumbos that have been straying from the neighboring Mwea Game Reserve.

The hope of a good harvest following the recent rains having been dashed by the elephants that continue to wreak havoc with reckless abandon.

Their cries to the Kenya wildlife service they say have fallen on deaf ears.

The farmers who have attributed their woes to a huge appetite of the elephants to water melons, tomatoes, maize, bananas, mangoes, pawpaw among the crops have vowed to take matters on their own hands after the marauding elephants appeared to have outsmarted their previous tactics meant to scare them away.

Their lives have further been compounded by hippos that have restricted their movement forcing them to be indoors after six pm for fear of attacks.