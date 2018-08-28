Sudden downpour catches Nairobians off guard

After several weeks of crippling cold dry weather, the heavens opened over Nairobi, catching many residents unawares.

The city’s roads flooded in the two-hour downpour that ended the same way it began.

The Acting Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura said the rainfall occurrence is offseason and will dissipate by the weekend.

“This is not the short rains, they are off-season showers which will last until the weekend,” said Stella Aura and added, “there will be a lull before the short rains begin.

While rain is a blessing for farmers, for Nairobians it literally spells doom. Monday afternoon when no one expected the heavens would open, the rains came down drumming, and within a short time, the city’s streets were flooded.

In a statement, the Kenya Meteorological Department the next seven days beginning Tuesday will see heavy rainfall being experienced over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Central and South Rift Valley during the first half of the forecast period.

Central Highlands (including Nairobi) are likely to experience wet conditions during the same period; Cool and cloudy early mornings are likely to continue over the Central Highlands (including Nairobi) and parts of the Southeast Lowlands; While Strong winds of more than 25 knots are expected over the northwestern, eastern sector and coastal region for much of the forecast period.

In the detailed forecast, the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley (Counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, UasinGishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet,

Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia) are likely to experience morning rains over few places giving way to sunny intervals for much of the forecast period with the afternoon and evening receiving showers and thunderstorms throughout the forecast period.

The Northwestern Counties of Turkana, West Pokot, and Samburu, are likely to experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening for much of the forecast period.

“However, there is a possibility of morning rains and afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms over few places on Tuesday and Wednesday,” says the statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services, Stella Aura.

The Central Highlands, including Nairobi area, Counties Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka are likely to experience mainly cool and cloudy early mornings with the possibility of rains giving way to sunny intervals, while showers are expected over few places for much of the forecast period in the afternoon and evening.

The Northeastern Counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo) are likely to experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening throughout the forecast period.

Southeastern Lowlands Counties of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta are likely to experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening throughout the forecast period.

The Coastal Strip counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale): are likely to experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening for much of the forecast period.

However, there is a possibility of morning showers over a few places between Friday and Monday.