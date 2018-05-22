Suspected Al shabaab financier arraigned in Court

A man suspected to be an al shabab financier has been charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and aiding a terrorist group.

Francis Macharia Karishu who was arrested on Monday at his hideout in Nairobi’s Kayole area will remain in custody after the prosecution objected his release.

The prosecution argued he is facing very serious offences and is a flight risk.

Karishu is believed to be one of the most wanted Al-shabaab facilitators in the country.

He is accused of making a forged National identity card for a man known as Jirma Huka Galgalo who was a member of the outlawed Al-Shabaab.

Police believe that he was the one who printed four fake Kenyan identity cards used by terror suspects Andimajit Hasaan and Mohammed Nane who were planning to carry out attacks in Nairobi.

He is accused to have conspired to carry out a terrorist act in the country by embedding explosives in a motor vehicle.

The court heard that Karishu’s three associates Abdimajit Hassan Adan, Mohammed Osman Nane and Anthony Kitila Makau have already been arrested and charged.

Karishu denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Helen Onkwani but will remain in custody pending the determination of his bail application.

The police had pledged a 1 million shillings bounty for anyone with information that would lead to his arrest. The case will be mentioned on 24th May 2018.

Elsewhere twenty eight students of Isiolo Boys High School who were arrested following unrest at the school on Sunday have been released on a 5000 shillings bond each.

The students who are treated as suspects recorded statements, their fingerprints taken and will be required to report to the DCIO on short notice until investigations are complete.

The school with 309 students was closed indefinitely following unrest after a section of students clashed burning mattresses, beddings and smashed windows of two dormitories.