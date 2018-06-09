Suspended KPA MD resigns

Suspended Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi has tendered her resignation just days after an activist secured a court order to have her remain in office until a determination is made.

In a letter dated 8th June and addressed to transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Mturi announced her resignation from the company in a move she says will enable her pursue other personal matters.

The KPA board suspended Mturi and named Daniel Manduku of the National Construction Authority as her replacement in an acting capacity.

Friday, a KPA board member Michael Maina Kamanda was sacked by CS Macharia.

Late last month, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board resolved to send Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi on compulsory leave.

The decision was made during the 345th Special Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2018, where it noted that the Port of Mombasa has in the last seven days experienced a breakdown of systems on cargo evacuation which has led to serious congestion of the Port.

Numerous challenges have been highlighted in the past by the Board to Management with little or no action being taken.

The board also claimed that there has been minimal or no visible coordination of the multi-agency activities within the Port.

They observed that the situation could only be explained by a lack of effective leadership at the top, a non responsive work culture, consistent failure to implement Board resolutions and either absence of explicit performance targets.

In consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, the board appointed Dr. Arch. Daniel Manduku, DBA, MaaK, Corporate Arch to perform the duties of the Managing Director on an acting capacity for a period of two months pending its further direction.