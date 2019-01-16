Sylvia Kamau takes over as Kenya Rugby Union CEO

The Rugby Union Board of Directors has Wednesday confirmed Sylvia Kamau as CEO for an initial period of one year effective January 1 2019.

Sylvia Kamau took over from Ronald Bukusi who resigned in July 2018.

The Board said it was necessitated by the need for continuity as KRU continues to engage partners in sponsorship initiative and restructure its operations despite the challenging operating environment.

“Under her watch, she has successfully led KRU’s Secretariat in a number of critical programs including the Safari Sevens, the Rugby World Cup Qualifier for the Fifteens and the start of the 2018-19 HSBC World Sevens Series.” Said the Board.

The Board requested all stakeholders to support her.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ojee will skipper the Shujaa squad during the Hamilton and Sydney 7s deputized by Michael Wanjala.

Commenting on his selection of Ojee as Captain, Head Coach Paul Murunga had this to say, “Ojee is able to lead the team. This has been noted enough times during our training sessions where he ensures all players communicate, his experience in the wing in the 15s version of the game as well as in the 7s is also very key. Wanjala’s past experience in the international sevens stage is also very crucial as we head out to New Zealand.”

“It’s an honour to Captain Shujaa. It is a huge responsibility but with the current squad, I am confident that we are going to improve on our performance.”- Jacob Ojee.

Former Kenya Under 19 Captain, Harold Anduvate is also part of the team on National Duty. He is one of five new call ups into the squad: Brian Wandera, Eliakim Kichoi both who were in the Safari7s squad while Eliakim was also part of the team that traveled to Tunisia for the Africa Men’s 7s.

William Reeve has also received a nod from the Head Coach. They are joined by Cyprian Kuto, Johnstone Olindi, Brian Wahinya, Vincent Onyala and Daniel Taabu all who were in the Dubai and CapeTown 7s legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Bush Mwale makes a comeback into the squad after one season hiatus. He was last in the set up during the 2016/2017 season under former Coach Innocent Simiyu.

Murunga is confident that based on the training sessions the team has had, they will improve on their performance as the HSBC Caravan heads to New Zealand.

Charles Omondi and Alvin Otieno miss out on the tournament due to injuries. Mark Wandetto travels as player thirteen.

The team is currently ranked 14th on the HSBC Standings log with four points. They will kick off their campaign on 26th January at 0022Hrs against South Africa, three hours later they’ll meet Scotland for the second time this season at 0348Hrs before ending their day one at 0800Hrs against France.

Shujaa Squad to Hamilton/Sydney 7s

Jacob Ojee – ©(KCB) Michael Wanjala – Vice Captain (Menengai Cream Homeboyz),Cyprian Kuto(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala(KCB), Brian Wahinya(Blakblad), Brian Wandera(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu(Stanbic Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Bush Mwale(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), William Reeve(Kenya Harlequins), Eliakim Kichoi(Stanbic Mwamba), Harold Anduvate(Menengai Oilers), Mark Wandetto(Menengai Cream Homeboyz).