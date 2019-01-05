Tanzanian authorities apologise for arresting Kenyan trader

A Kenyan trader who was arrested by Tanzanian authorities at Lunga Lunga border on the eve of Christmas has been set free.

Hamisi Madilo spent 11 days in police custody in the neighboring country after being arrested in a case of mistaken identity following intervention by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 28-year-old graduate trainee at the Base Titanium Company in Kwale County was arrested on Christmas Eve last year while en route to Dar es Salaam to buy clothes for sale back home.

He was cleared by Kenyan authorities at the Lunga Lunga/ Horohoro border post but was arrested by Tanzanian authorities under unclear circumstances.

He spent nine days in custody, being taken from one police station to another, before being released on Thursday afternoon but again rearrested.

He was later set free on grounds that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Tanzanian authorities have since apologized for the incident.

Elsewhere, another 28 year old man who was arrested in Mombasa on New Year’s Eve for attempting to block the President’s motorcade now says he never intended to cause any harm.

Collins Obado says he made the desperate attempt in a bid to catch the eye of the Head of State using his patriotic piece art.

Obado who hails from Siaya County had on 31st December stood in the middle of the road with a painting of the Handshake hoping to impress the Head of State who was to deliver his New Year message at State House Mombasa.