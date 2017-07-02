Driving a car made from biodegradable materials

By BBC

A car made from biodegradable natural materials has passed road safety tests in the Netherlands.

TU Ecomotive, a student team from Eindhoven University of Technology, unveiled LINA earlier this year.

The four-seater’s lightweight structure is made from sugar beet and flax which takes 20% of the energy used to produce today’s aluminium or carbon-fibre based cars.

The university says the concept car will undergo a few final adaptations before being allowed on public roads later this month.