Dyson to make electric cars from 2020

Dyson, the engineering company best known for its vacuum cleaners and fans, plans to spend £2bn developing a “radical” electric car.

The battery-powered vehicle is due to be launched in 2020.

Dyson says 400 staff have been working on the secret project for the past two years at its headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.

However, the car does not yet exist, with no prototype built, and a factory site is yet to be chosen.

Sir James declined to give further details of the project. “Competition for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential,” he told staff in an email.

Important points that are undecided or secret include the firm’s expected annual production total, the cost of the car, or its range or top speed.

Sir James said about £1bn would be spent on developing the car, with another £1bn on making the battery.

Further development work will take place at a former RAF base at Hullavington in Wiltshire, where staff will move to in February.

Sir James also said that his firm’s car would look “radical and different”, but will not be aimed at the mass market.

The motor is designed and ready to go, he said, but the firm is still designing the car.

Dyson’s decision means it is joining the rush within the global car industry to develop and make electric cars.

Some manufacturers such as Nissan, Tesla, Renault, BMW and Hyundai already manufacture them.

Others such as VW, Volvo, Mercedes, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover have announced plans to sell electric or hybrid versions of their existing petrol and diesel engine ranges.

VW, for instance, plans to spend 20bn euros (£17.5bn) by 2030 to develop its battery powered vehicles.

Sir James said he had been interested since 1990 in developing filtration technology to stop vehicle diesel emissions polluting the environment.

But as the motor industry had shown no interest in adopting this idea, he would instead join the fast-growing trend to make electric vehicles.