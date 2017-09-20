Kenyans can now pre-order for Galaxy Note8

Following the global release of the Galaxy Note8, Kenyans can now pre-order for the device ahead of its arrival in October.

The Galaxy Note8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning and functional devices. It comes in a 6.3” infinity display, an IP68 water and dust resistant S Pen that also enables the user to write a memo even with the screen off, a new dual lens 12MP camera, with dual pixel technology for incredibly fast autofocus and wide F1.7 aperture, and improved performance thanks to a 6 GB RAM and an advanced 10nm AP processor.

Pre-orders in Kenya for the device kicked off on September 5th and close on October 4th and consumers who pre-order during this period will get a free 5100mAh fast charging battery pack.

Over the two week period since the pre-order started, Samsung Electronics has received orders for 200 units.

The portable battery pack supports fast charging and will charge the Note8 1.5 times faster than a regular battery pack. It also has a highly compact and premium design with a built in strap and LED indicator for easily determining the amount of power in the battery pack.

Nonetheless, it is probably the S Pen that makes the Note8 a must have device. The S Pen has helped users unlock unique ways to interact with their device, and this has been further enhanced with the Note 8.

Incorporating a fun Live Message feature, improved Screen off memo capabilities and enhanced translate functionality, the refined S Pen enables users to express themselves in ways like no conventional stylus can.

With the new Screen off memo feature, users can create up to 100 pages of notes as well as go back to notes pinned on the Always on Display to make edits. The translate feature has also been enhanced, thus enabling the user to get translation of sections on the screen by simply hovering the S Pen over the text. It also comes with the ability to translate words in up to 71 languages, including words formatted as images, which are recognized by Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

And what better way to unwind than a colouring and sketching session? The S Pen’s diverse collection of brushes and effects allows users to enjoy digital colouring and sketching, and share their own digital artworks on the preloaded PENUP app.

Mr. Jung Hyun Park, the Vice President and Managing Director, Samsung Electronics East Africa said the Galaxy Note 8 will be available at a recommended retail price of Ksh104,999 and will be offered in a rich colour palette including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Maple Gold.

“We continue to evolve our smartphone portfolio to provide our consumers with devices that enhance their lives and open the possibilities to new experiences. The Galaxy Note8 is our testament to redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy,” added Mr. Park.

The Galaxy Note8 is powered by a 10 nm AP, which optimizes CPU and GPU performance so your phone runs faster while consuming less battery power.

The Note 8 comes with 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via Micro SD slot.

Pre-orders can be made at any Samsung Experience Store, Safaricom shops, Fonexpress, Naivacom, Tuscom or online.