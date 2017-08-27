Google’s Pixel 2 will reportedly launch on October 5- Blass leaks

Google’s upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones might launch on Oct. 5. The date comes via often-accurate leaker Evan Blass, who also tweeted that the devices will run on Qualcomm’s yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 chip.

Current flagship devices mostly run the Snapdragon 835 chip — the 836 is likely to be a minor upgrade and should not be confused with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip, which will bring more significant improvements when it launches next year.

Blass is not the first to point towards the possibility of new Pixel phones sporting the Snapdragon 836 — a report from July said the same thing. The launch date for the Pixel 2 phones, however, is new.

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL phones launched in October 2016 (Oct. 4, to be exact) and they sported the Snapdragon 821 chips, which were a minor revision of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chip.

If Blass’s info is correct, their successors will follow the same pattern to the letter.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are rumored to be built for Google by HTC and LG, respectively.

They’re rumored to have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a squeezable frame, a la HTC U11. Oh, and no headphone jack, unfortunately.

The Pixel 2 XL’s screen will be a bit bigger than the Pixel 2’s screen, but we don’t know the exact dimensions yet.