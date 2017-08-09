Google search trends since polls opened in Kenya

Google has released trending searches on what Kenyans are searching for since the polls opened on Tuesday 8th August at 6am.

Google Search Trends, a publicly available tool that indicates search patterns over a period of time, reveals search interest in the two main Presidential candidates – Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The search trends also shows the top questions by Kenyans since the polls opened. The top five queries are: Who will win the elections? Will Uhuru Kenyatta win the elections? How will voters be identified in Kenya? How is the election going? and How to celebrate after winning the election?.

Here are the search trends results:

Search Interest in Presidential Candidates – Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

Top Questions in the Kenyan Elections since the polls opened

