The HBO hackers release the end of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

The HBO hackers are back, and they mean business.

The so-called Mr. Smith hacking group that’s responsible for stealing approximately 1.5 terabytes of data from the entertainment company just released what they’re calling the sixth wave of leaks — and it just so happens this data dump contains what they claim is the end to Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

The confidential plot summaries and outlines appear to provide, in exact detail, just how this season will end. Mashable has read the confidential summary, but has chosen not to publish the explicit details in this post. We’ve also reached out to HBO who declined to comment on the new data dump.

“We sold ‘HBO IS FALLING’s entire collection (5 TB!!!) to 3 customer in deep web”

HBO referred Mashable to its previous statement. “The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention,” the statement reads in part. “That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

The hackers have demanded approximately $6.5 million worth of Bitcoin from HBO, which so far has seemed at least partially willing to negotiate with the group. Apparently, however, that wasn’t enough for the Mr. Smith hacking group.

“We know exactly what HBO and shoemakers around are doing now,” the group told Mashable in an emailed statement. “Unlike HBO, we never getting surprised. Pattern analysis of HBO’s silly hidden acts are as we expected. We eagerly waiting for Fireye’s report … tell them to hurry up.”

The group is presumably referring to FireEye Inc., the cybersecurity company. Notably, according to The Hacker News, in 2016 some hackers allegedly breached the systems of an analyst working with Mandiant — another cybersecurity firm owned by FireEye Inc.

But that’s not all the Mr. Smith group had to say. They also claim to have sold the entire stolen collection of HBO’s data — which they allege to total five terabytes — to three customers on the deep web. The group says that in doing so they earned half of the requested ransom.

“By the way, we officially inform you and other hundred of reporters whom emailing us that we sold ‘HBO IS FALLING’s entire collection (5 TB!!!) to 3 customer in deep web and we earned half of requested ransom,” the hackers told Mashable via email. “We put a condition for our respected customers and they approved. We will leak many many waves of HBO’s internal stuff to punish them for playing us and set an example of greedy corporation.”

For the Mr. Smith hacking group, this is apparently some kind of game. “Game of throne is over,” wrote Mr. Smith in an email to Mashable. “Wait for major waves!!! RIP HB-Old.”

