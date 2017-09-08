Kenya marks Literacy Day with focus on digital world

Kenya Friday joined other UNESCO member States in marking the 51st International Literacy Day (ILD).

The Director of Adult and Continuing Education in the Ministry of Education, Irreneous Kinara said the day will be celebrated across the world under the theme of ‘Literacy in a digital world.’

National celebration of the event is being conducted at Isinya Multipurpose Development Institute in Kajiado County.

He said stakeholders and decision-makers from different parts of the world will use the day to examine how digital technology can help close the literacy gap and gain better understanding of the skills needed in today’s societies.

According to UNESCO Institute for Statistics, there are 750 million illiterate people around the world, 63% of whom are women, still lack basic reading and writing skills.

This population includes 102 million young people (aged 15-24), of whom 57% are female, according to UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

“Digital technologies permeate all spheres of our lives, fundamentally shaping how we live, work, learn and socialize,” says UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova in her message for the Day.

“These new technologies are opening vast new opportunities to improve our lives and connect globally—but they can also marginalize those who lack the essential skills, like literacy, needed to navigate them,” she noted.

She added that the event was devoted to better understanding the type of literacy required in a digital world to build more inclusive, equitable and sustainable societies.

“Everyone should be able to make the most of the benefits of the new digital age, for human rights, for dialogue and exchange, for more sustainable development,” she emphasized.