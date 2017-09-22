Kenya’s Housing Finance launches online banking

HFC, the banking subsidiary of HF Group, has launched an innovative Online Banking platform as part of its full service banking strategy and aims to enhance customer experience.

“The new online banking platform is part of our full service banking strategy and aims to give customers increased accessibility and convenience in their financial transactions. This solution comes on the back of the new core banking system, allows us to provide our customers with relevant digital platforms to ease their financial transactions. ” said HFC Managing Director Sam Waweru.

HFC has taken steps to secure the platform with the implementation of a multi-tiered security architecture and a 24/7 transaction monitoring capability that is meant to take immediate action on any suspicious activity. This holistic approach is advised by international security standards and best practise.

The new banking platform will provide customers with to the ability to view their accounts at a glance across various devices and make transactions such as bulk payments and funds transfers remotely, significantly enhancing customers’ banking experience.

HFC is the mortgage lending and banking subsidiary of HF Group (not Housing Finance Group) – an integrated financial services provider with interest in real estate development, mortgage, banking and insurance.

HFC is currently pursuing a growth strategy that includes customer recruitment, deposit mobilization and branch expansion with the aim of becoming a top tier bank by 2020.

Tell Us What You Think