Nissan launches longer-range electric car

Nissan has launched a longer-range version of its best-selling Leaf electric vehicle, as it fights growing competition in the electric car market.

The new Leaf will run about 150 miles (240km) on a single charge, about 40 miles more than its previous model, the firm said.

But that still falls short of ranges offered by rivals Tesla and GM.

Other updates include advances in autonomous driving technology and a more modern design.

The Leaf, the world’s best-selling electric car, is facing increasing competition in the fast-developing green car market, fuelled in part by tightening emissions standards around the world.

What’s new?

The new Leaf, on sale in Japan from October and elsewhere early next year, has a longer range thanks to a bigger 40 kilowatt hour battery.

Chris Lilly, content manager for the Next Green Car news site, said while the new model is not “groundbreaking” it should be more appealing to drivers.

“It takes every element of the old Leaf and improves upon it, and adds a whole lot of new features,” he said.

Those improvements include parking assistance and single pedal driving.

One pedal controls starting, accelerating, decelerating and stopping, while the automated parking system will guide drivers into tricky spaces.

The model also automates single-lane highway driving.

Prices will start at 3,150,360 yen (£22,220), Nissan said. The Japanese carmaker said it would offer higher priced model, with more power and range, next year.

How it compares

Competition in the electric vehicle market is intensifying as major automakers join specialised manufacturers to develop high-tech, low-emission cars.

“Electric vehicle technology is advancing rapidly – costs are falling quickly and range is improving,” said Professor David Bailey, an automobile expert at Aston Business School.

But despite boosting its range, rival models can go much further than Nissan’s latest offering.

The Tesla Model 3 can run at least 220 miles on a single charge and starts at $35,000 (£26,850), while General Motor’s Chevy Bolt – with a range of 238 miles – starts at about $38,000 (£29,150), according to the companies.