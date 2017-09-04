Technology Companies to develop pilot-less sky taxis

Tech companies are competing to develop the first viable passenger-carrying sky taxis, whether manned or pilot less, but how soon could these clever copters really be whizzing over our cities? And would you trust one?

Dubai is racing to be the first to put drone taxis in the air.

In June, its Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with a German start-up Volocopter to test pilotless air taxis towards the end of this year.

The firm has received 25m euros (£22m; $30m) from investors, including German motor manufacturer Daimler, to develop the 18-rotor craft capable of transporting two passengers at a time.

The promotional video claims a top speed of 100km/h (60mph) and a maximum flight time of around 30 minutes, while nine independent battery systems ensure safety.

“You will never require” the onboard emergency parachute, Volocopter assures us.

Dubai’s RTA has also teamed up with China’s Ehang and is testing the drone maker’s single passenger Ehang 184 “autonomous aerial vehicle”.

But the largest city in the United Arab Emirates faces stiff competition. It seems the whole world has gone gaga for air-cabs.

In February, ride-sharing giant Uber poached Nasa chief technologist Mark Moore and set him to work heading their Project Elevate – “a future of on-demand urban air transportation”.

Airbus, the French aircraft maker, is also working on a prototype air taxi, Vahana, saying it will begin testing at the end of 2017 and have one ready by 2020.

They all spy opportunities in the air because traffic is becoming increasingly clogged on the ground.

Yet the world’s megalopolises are continuing to grow. No wonder air taxis are capturing people’s imaginations.

China’s Ehang drone currently flies for 23 minutes. But US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates stipulate that aircraft require a spare 20 minutes of fuel. So this would limit the drone to a commercially unviable three-minute flight.

“It’s really a problem,” says Janina Frankel-Yoeli vice-president of Israel’s Urban Aeronautics, a firm taking a manned, combustion-engine approach to air taxis instead.

But Mr Moore argues that improvements in batteries are “on the track we need for them to be there in 2023”, when Uber plans to have its first 50 air taxis ready.

The vastly increased investment in electric cars around the world is improving recharging speeds and capacity, he says.

“We don’t need long range – 60 miles covers the longest trip across a city.”

So rapid recharging capability is more important than range, he argues.

SOURCE; BBC