Telkom expands its 4G network in Nairobi

Telkom has announced a further expansion of its 4G-network in Nairobi and its environs.

This includes to areas in Athi River, Syokimau, Kitengela, Thika, Kiambu town, Kikuyu town, Kiserian and Ngong.

The expansion which is part of Telkom’s long-term network modernization programme, will also see the Telco improve its 3G coverage within strategically selected areas across the country.

Just last week, Telkom extended its 3G service to the main campus of the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, south west of Eldoret.

Telkom’s 4G Network, which is now available in more than 30 major towns and urban areas in Kenya, ensures that its subscribers enjoy smoother live streaming, faster downloads and uploads, and sharing of video and audio content.

Telkom’s CEO, Aldo Mareuse, says that the Telco’s network expansion and densification are strategic for the business, with the goal of enhancing its speeds, capacity, quality, reliability and reach.

“We remain committed to consistently refining and progressively expanding our network across the country, thereby assuring availability and the delivery of high quality service to our customers.”

This network expansion follows Telkom’s announcement that it has reached a definitive agreement to dispose up to 723 of its towers to the American Tower Company, a move that will allow the firm to focus on its core function of providing quality telecommunications services to its customers.

The sale will also release capital for further investment in Telkom’s network and a number of state-of-the-art IT platforms, all aimed at further enhancing services to customers as they demand higher quality and speed from their mobile data providers.

Telkom’s long-term modernization programme has been ongoing for the past two years, focusing on two key areas: the expansion as well as the enhancement of its networks.

On network enhancement, Telkom is reviewing its network architecture to better optimize on its performance and mitigate against network strain, as the Telco continues to see a rise in the use of its services.

“The network optimization track reiterates our commitment to focus on the consistent delivery of quality service and experience,” says Mareuse, adding that this track is being complemented by an ongoing upgrade of the Telco’s network transmission to be fully IP-based:

“We initiated a switch-over in transmission to a fully-fledged Internet Protocol platform, that has led to more efficiencies and continues to open up our network to easier scalability and integration.”

The switchover to the IP platform has realised faster and higher capacity Internet, and will better complement another track in Telkom’s modernization programme – the rehabilitation of its fibre, with a focus on Telkom’s backbone and targeted metro-fibre routes across the country:

“We aim to strengthen our entire fibre network and create further redundancies, leading to increased availability and transmission quality and a decrease in network downtime,” says Mareuse, adding that the first phase of this exercise is ongoing, with the second phase set to start in July, this year.

“Our long term goal is to build a holistic network that provides for higher speeds, capacity, quality and reliability, as we also seek to further the densification of our network.”