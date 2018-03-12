Telkom urges CA to address mobile money market dominance

Telkom Kenya says if dominance of the mobile money space is not sufficiently addressed, it could be disadvantageous and risky to the market.

The firm’s Chief Executive Aldo Mareuse is challenging the Communications Authority of Kenya to implement the dominance report noting that product pricing and unfair on-net prices are some of the major challenges still facing other small operator in the mobile money space.

The firm has invested one billion shillings in reentering the mobile money segment with hope that the segment will be profitable.

Telkom Kenya is entering afresh the mobile money market at a time the Communications Authority is being pressured by small operators to address dominance in the market.

After takeover by Helios Investment in 2016, the firm discontinued the Orange Money run by its predecessor which had 194,000 subscribers, ranked 6th in the market.

T-Kash is now seeking a share of the 28 million mobile money subscribers in which Safaricom controls 80.8%, Equitel 6.8%, Airtel Money 5.8%, Mobikash 6.3% and MobilePay 0.3%.

The issue of dominance is still a major concern even as CA rolled out interoperability as a first step of implementing preliminary report on dominance with full study underway.

Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse however says, the communications authority needs to address on-net retail pricing, replicability of promotion and mobile termination rate if dominance is to be addressed fully.

Since the takeover, Telkom has invested KES 6B in expanding and improving its network.