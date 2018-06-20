Tenders to be scrutinized afresh to oust rigging

All tenders issued by both the national and county governments will now be scrutinized afresh in efforts to rout tender rigging.

The tenders will be probed by an inter-agency team drawn from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

CAK Director General Wang’ombe Kariuki says the exercise will kick off from the end of next month.

The public continues to lose billions of shillings through bid rigging which is used by cartels within the public sector to sway tenders.

Bid rigging involves groups of firms that work in cahoots to raise prices or lower the quality of the goods or services offered in public tenders.

The exercise is considered more rampant in big ticket projects running into billions of shillings.

Every year the government spends close to 42 percent of the budget on procurement of goods and services costing taxpayers billions of shillings.

The agency says elimination of bid rigging could help reduce procurement prices by 20% or more.

Kenya is currently undertaking big ticket projects in the energy, roads, ports and housing that are expected to gobble trillions of shillings in the next five years.

Wangombe has pointed out collusion by interested companies to fix selling prices and bribing officials was rampant in government offices.