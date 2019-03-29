Testing of Ksh 300M imported fertilizer consignment stalls again

The testing of a Ksh 300 million imported fertilizer consignment has stalled for the fourth time.

The fertilizer which was imported by Moroccan firm OCP Group in 2017 was impounded on suspicion that it contained mercury.

Through lawyer Paul Muite, the firm says it is incurring huge losses in warehouse charges due to the delays and is now calling on the Kenya Bureau of Standards to adhere to a court order allowing the sample collection for testing.

On February 13, High Court Judge David Ogembo initially directed the samples be collected the following day and retested on February 15 at Kenya Bureau of Standard’s headquarters in Nairobi in the presence of all parties, including an independent laboratory.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



OCP Kenya Limited, the Moroccan company that imported the fertilizer through its lawyer Paul Muite said the fresh retesting exercise was aborted despite the court directing acting Managing Director of KEBS, Bernard Nguyo to ensure the collection of the samples for retesting in Nairobi.

Muite said there were efforts to hurt the business of his clients adding that his clients are continuing to incur monthly warehouse charges of Ksh1.5 million for the storage of the consignment.

He spoke during a media briefing in Mombasa held at Bollore Logistics Warehouse where the consignment worth 300 million shillings is being held.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Hajj has insisted that they will oppose any kind of re-testing of the 3,500 tonnes of fertilizer being held in a go-down in Mombasa on the suspicion that it contains mercury.