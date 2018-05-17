Tharaka Nithi County gov’t revokes liquor manufacturing licenses

The County Government of Tharaka Nithi has revoked all liquor manufacturing licenses issued by the County administration.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki says the drastic action was necessitated by an upsurge of fake liquor licenses purportedly issued by the county government.

Central Kenya and its environs have witnessed increased efforts in the fight against illicit brews since a presidential directive ordering regional authorities to rid the area of the vice.

Governor Muthomi Njuki says this directive seeks to ensure appropriate measures are upheld when issuing the licenses.

In Kiambu County, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya National of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has embarked on a sensitization program that will enable business owners identify counterfeit and standards goods.

Speaking while addressing over 1000 Liquor traders from Lari, Limuru, Kikuyu and Kabete Sub Counties in Kiambu County, KEBS Corporate Communication Manager Patricia Kimanthi said the aim of the forum was to educate and sensitize on any products which do not comply with KEBS.