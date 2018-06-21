Three to be charged with storing toxic sugar

The Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is recommending the prosecution of three directors of Diamond Wholesalers in Eastleigh Nairobi after sugar confiscated from the outlet was found to have failed certain standards for consumable sugar.

A report exclusively obtained by KBC Channel 1 shows that several brands of sugar impounded in the swoop had traces of high concentration of copper as well as yeast and mould.

Two weeks ago, the crackdown on counterfeit goods was stepped up and yielded results.

About 1,400 bags of sugar were seized at the Diamond Wholesalers outlet in Nairobi’s Eastliegh area. On the same day, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Bureau of Standards took samples of the sugar for testing and chemical analysis to determine its suitability for human consumption.

A week later, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made a shocking revelation. The chemical analsysis had proven the sugar had traces of mercury.

But Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed Wednesday dismissed the results sparking off a bitter exchange between DCI boss George Kinoti and CS Mohammed on what exactly were the results of the chemical analysis on the confiscated sugar.

A report exclusively obtained by the KBC Channel 1 shows that KEBS and the DIC recommended the prosecution of Dahir Ahmed Hassan, Mohammed Dahir and Ahmed Mohammed who have already been arraigned in court and released on bail.

The report says that the collection of samples for chemical analysis was done in the presence of one of the directors Ahmed Mohammed.

From the seized sugar, the report shows only the Brown Sugar Lumira brand met the required standards. The other brown sugar said to have been packed in blue bags failed the standard specification in moisture content, polarization, total viable content as well as yeast and mould.

The white sugar that was packaged as Kabras Sugar according to the report failed to meet the standards in colour, polarization, copper content as well as yeast and moulds indicative of poor storage conditions.

The white sugar labeled as UGT African Sugar was also found to have failed to meet the specifications on colour, copper content, the standard markings and the inverted sugar content.

Other brands either failed to meet specifications on Vitamins or colour. In short, save for the Brown Lumira sugar, all the other brands impounded were unfit for human consumption.

The three directors of Diamond Wholesalers are facing charges ranging from the sale of sub-standard white and brown sugar contrary to the law, using the KEBS standardization mark without a permit as well as packaging and selling the sugar under unhygienic conditions.