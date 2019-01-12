Three people killed in separate road accidents

Two people lost their lives earlier Saturday while three sustained serious injuries after the lorry they were traveling in lost control and rolled several times at Muraru center in Mbeere South constituency.

The development coming after yet another accident in the same area left six people nursing serious injuries.

Eye witnesses say the driver of the lorry appeared drunk when accident occurred. The lorry was heading to Embu from Kiritiri but lost control upon reaching Muraru center.

In a separate accident in the same constituency, six people were left nursing serious injuries after two probox vehicles were involved in an accident.

In Narok, one person died Friday night following a grisly road accident involving a truck at Duka Moja area on the Mai Mahiu-Narok road.

The driver of the ill-fated truck was burnt to death after the lorry he was driving overturned and burst into flames.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said the accident took place on the Duka Moja stretch at about 10.00pm.

Police said the driver of the tanker lost control in descent and hit two vehicles including a truck.

The tanker then tipped over and a fire started in its cabin. Narok County fire fighters responded to avert further damage.

Natembeya said the occupants of the other vehicles survived the accident. The wreckage was towed to Ntulele police station.

And transport along the busy Narok-Mai Mahiu road was for the better part of Saturday morning disrupted after it was blocked by irate residents.

The demonstrators were protesting against Friday evening’s accident at Duka Moja area that left one person dead.