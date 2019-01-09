Three suspected poachers arrested with 60kg illegal tusks

Three suspected poachers have been arrested in Kitengela, Kajiado County for being in possession of four elephant tusks.

The suspects are said to have ferried the tusks weighing about 60kgs from Maralal in Samburu County.

Police officers from Kitengela in collaboration with Kenya Wildlife Service officers acting after on a tip off from members of the public posed as potential customers and apprehended the suspects.

The ivories weighing about 60kgs were to be sold at Ksh 5 million.

The suspects on transit from Maralal Samburu County had concealed the tusks with speakers.

Isinya OCPD Mugambi Kinyua assured that police officers were on high alert in a bid to neutralize any attempt to endanger wildlife.

The three are set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Poachers and dealers in illegal animal trophies face life imprisonment and a fine of more than Ksh 20 million in a new law that was passed in 2014 meant to curb the rising cases of poachers killing wildlife for tusks, horns and skins.

The law also increased compensation for deaths and injuries caused by wildlife to Ksh5 million and Ksh2 million respectively.