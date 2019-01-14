Three Westgate Mall terrorist suspects put on their defence

Three people accused of carrying out a terror attack at the Westgate Shopping Mall in 2013 will be charged.

Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa, were Monday put on their defense by trial Magistrate Francis Andayi while the court freed the fourth accused Adan Dheq for lack of evidence.

The four have been jointly and separately accused of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act among other charges in Sept 2013 in which 67 people died.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.

Abdi faces an additional charge of being a member of the Al Shabaab after he was allegedly found with videos titled Training Series in Swahili and Ambush at Bardale, which the prosecution said could facilitate terrorism.

Magistrate Andayi said the prosecution had established sufficient evidence to sustain a trial.

Meanwhile, three Chinese nationals found in possession of game meat, a tortoise and wildlife trophies among other things last week, were Monday charged with being in possession of wildlife trophy at the Milimani Law Courts.

Shang Li Yun, Xing Well and Zhang Jie denied four counts of being in possession of rhino horn valued at 1.8 million shillings, leopard skin valued at 500,000 shillings, lion sculpture ivories, seven ivory necklaces and five assorted ivory bungles all valued at four million shillings.

They further denied being in possession of a live tortoise without a permit. Zhang further denied two counts of engaging in business without a permit and being in the country unlawfully.

The fourth accused person, David Oseko was freed because the prosecution did not prefer charges against him.

The tortoise was handed back to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) after it was presented in court by prosecution.

Trial Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot will determine their bail application on Tuesday after the prosecution objected to their release saying they are a flight risk.