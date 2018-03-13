United States of America Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired a day after leaving Nairobi where he was on a three-day visit.

President Donald Trump through his Twitter handle announced the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo as the immediate replacement of Tillerson in a move that caught many republicans by surprise.

Trump took to his social media account thanking Tillerson for his service.

“He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!” he wrote.

The president also nominated Gina Haspel to become the first woman Director of the CIA.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Trump and his former Secretary of State have had a consistent spat, a discord that hit its peak in October last year when Tillerson allegedly referred to president Trump as a moron.

However, Tillerson insisted that he enjoys a close relationship with president Trump, but he would not directly deny that he’d called Trump a moron.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Mr Trump said his differences with Mr Tillerson came down to personal “chemistry”.

“With Mike, Mike Pompeo, we have a very similar thought process. I think it’s going to go very well,” he said.

The long time Corporate Executive Rex Tillerson had to cut short his official Africa tour where he was apparently caught unawares by Mr Trump’s announcement that he would hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The top US diplomat’s team said he was feeling unwell on Saturday and later in the weekend the state department said he would cut short his tour by a day.

Tillerson had held talks with President Kenyatta on Friday only to be met by his fate on arrival back in the US before dawn on Tuesday.