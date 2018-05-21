Trail of destruction as heavy rains continue to pound

Over 7000 people in Alego, Usonga of Siaya County displaced by floods are staring at waterborne diseases.

The displaced claim a number of bodies of those killed by floods still remain uncollected in the villages.

The ongoing rains continue leaving trail of destruction across the country. From Tana River to Siaya Kenyans are feeling the unrelenting battering of the rains.

In Tana River devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has called on residents living in lower Tana to move to higher grounds as Masinga dam is spilling and the rains are showing no signing of stopping anytime now.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



While on a tour to assess the damage caused by floods in Hola town devolution CS called on those living in lower Tana to move to higher grounds.

Area governor Dadho Godhana says the county’s budget has been strained to capacity by floods and he is now appealing to the national government for assistance.

In Siaya dozens have been left homeless in Nyadorera villages in Alego Usonga constituency after river Nzoia burst its banks.

With their homes washed away they are now forced to seek refuge in nearby schools but they are now living in fear of a cholera outbreak.

In Baringo Women Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot has asked locals living in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds.

Cheruiyot said heavy rains are expected to continue pounding the area calling upon residents to be weary of flash floods.

In Nanyuki, over twenty families are living in fear of being evicted from their homes by flooding waters after Nanyuki River broke its banks.

The families spent the night in the cold after their homes were marooned by floods.

In Kakamega county 6 classrooms of Emusalia primary school were destroyed following heavy rains and strong winds. The school head teacher James Okello is now calling on well-wishers to come to their aid.