Train transporting super petrol overturns in Mombasa

Transport to Mombasa was completely cut off Sunday morning after a cargo train veered off the tracks blocking access to the mainland.

The train ferrying 25,000 liters of super petrol spilled part of its cargo into the Indian Ocean at Kibarani in Changamwe.

A contingent of police officers cordoned off the area, blocking motorists and pedestrians from using Makupa causeway until the area was cleared and declared a safe zone.

It is reported five wagons were submerged in the water.

Motorists from Nairobi have been advised to use Kaloleni-Mavueni –Mtwapa route.

Those operating within the town have been diverted to use Mavueni Kilifi route.

Firefighters were deployed to clean the road as police manned the scene to prevent local residents from milling around the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.