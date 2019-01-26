Nurses drawn from Trans Nzoia County have issued a strike notice threatening to down their tools on the 4th of February this year.

Led by their union’s Secretary General Willy Sifuna, the nurses say they will not bow to coercion until their demands are addressed.

Healthcare services in Trans Nzoia County are set for partial paralysis come the 4th of February this year with nurses vowing down their tools after issuing a strike notice to the County Government.

Led by Sifuna and the Kenya National Union of Nurses Trans Nzoia Branch chair Edward Cheruiyot, the nurses cited lack of enough drugs and non-pharmaceuticals in hospitals, implementation of a return to work formula, punitive transfers and unnecessary harassment as some of the reasons that have forced them to take the industrial action.

The nurses who will be joined by other medics have threatened to paralyze services after their demands fell on deaf ears when the County Executive Committee Member for health Christine Tanguli declined to meet them.